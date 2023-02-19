Madhya Pradesh: People throng Shiv temples across districts on Maha Shivratri; echoes of 'Har-Har Mahadev' rent the air

FP Photo |

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): With an echo of 'Har-Har Mahadev' the residents of Khetia enthusiastically celebrated the festival of Maha Shivratri. In the city, devotees were involved in worship since morning in various Shiv temples including Manokamneshwar Mahadev temple. A large number of devotees were seen in Pancheshwar Mahadev temple and Dhareshwar temple, which are situated on the border of Madhya Pradesh. As per Manokamneshwar Mahadev Mandir Samiti, 15-quintal of Sabudana Khichdi was distributed among the pilgrims. Similarly, Prasadi of more than two quintals was distributed at the Shiva temple located at Hanuman Chowk. A large number of devotees also reached the Toranmal temple on the Maharashtra border.

Large number of devotees seen at temples

Barwani: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, hundreds of devotees visited the Shiv temples of the district. A throng of devotees was observed at famous temples of the city including Siddhnath Mahadev, Siddheshwar, and Omkareshwar Mahadev temple. About 32 quintals of sabudana khichdi were also distributed by Advocate Association.

Police deployed to maintain discipline

Alot: Alot's ancient Anadi Kalpeshwar Mahadev temple echoed with 'Har-Har Mahadev' on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Maha Shivratri is an auspicious festival that's observed with a lot of fanfare and enthusiasm. Maha Shivratri Puja, in contrast to many other festivals, is performed at night. Devotees consume satvik foods like ragi, sabudana, fruits, and some vegetables while keeping the fast. Some also follow the austere 'nirjala' vrat. In this order, a massive crowd gathered at the temple to worship Lord Shiva. To maintain discipline, police officials were also deployed at the temple premises.

Maha Shivratri celebrated at Prem Prakash Ashram

Mandsaur: A programme to celebrate the festival of Mahashivratri was organised at Prem Prakash Ashram in Mandsaur on Saturday. The idol of Lord Pashupatinath was attractively decorated on this occasion. President of Premprakash Seva Mandali Purushottam Shivani said that the women's organisation enthralled the audience present in the satsang with the beautiful bhajans of Lord Shankar under the leadership of Pushpa Laxmandas Pamnani, head of Shri Premprakash Seva Mahila Mandali. Notably, this festival commemorates the wedding of Shiva and Parvati and is also regarded to be the occasion that the deity performs his divine dance, called the Tandava.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram Maharudrabhishek held

Ratlam: A Satyam-Shivam-Sundaram Maharudrabhishek was organised at Kalika Mata temple in Ratlam on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. Devotees performed the abhishek of Shivling with Ganga jal, milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugarcane juice. Many devotees of the city also participated in the celebration. Cops helped in maintaining the discipline of the area. A procession of Lord Shiva was also taken out by the devotees. This procession was welcomed in various parts of the city. The festival was also celebrated with zeal at Tekeshwar Mahadev temple. A grand fair was also organised outside the temple premises. Prasad was also distributed among the devotees.

MLA pays obeisance at Shiva temple

Khargone: The festival of Maha Shivaratri was celebrated with great fanfare at Siddhnath Mahadev temple located in Bhavsar Mohalla in Khargone. Temple committee chairman Manoj Bhavsar said that Ravi Rathore and Mahavir Rathore, specially travelled from Ahmedabad to visit Lord Siddhnath Mahadev's temple. Rudraksha Mitra Mandal of Bhavsar Mohalla performed special aarti and Rudrabhishek of Lord Siddhnath Mahadev on this occasion. Rituals took place at various Shiva temples of the city including Neelkanth Mahadev, Meldareshwar Mahadev temple, Barghateshwar temple and others. A flag hoisting ceremony was also organised at Siddhnath Mahadev temple. Local MLA Ravi Joshi also visited Lord Siddhnath Mahadev's temple with his wife and paid obeisance to the deity.

