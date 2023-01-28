Madhya Pradesh: Patel dances to the beats of Mandal to motivate school kids in Barwani

FP Photo |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet minister Premsingh Patel hoisted the National Flag at Barwani district headquarters, read the Chief Minister's message and saluted the parade on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. Cultural programmes were organised at the Police Parade Ground on the occasion. Minister inspected the parade after paying tribute to the martyrs. District panchayat president Balwant Patel, district collector Shivraj Singh Verma, SP Deepak Shukla and all officers and dignitaries were present on this occasion.

There was a lot of enthusiasm among the people regarding Republic Day. Patel also danced to the tunes of local music played by school students on the beat of Mandal during the cultural programme. Patel congratulated the people of the country and the state. During the programme, the march past was done by the Police Force, Forest Department, and Home Guard. The tableaux of the Health Department and Animal Husbandry Department were taken out showcasing their work. At the end of the programme, officers and farmers who did the best work in the district were honoured with certificates.

