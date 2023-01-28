e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Patel dances to the beats of Mandal to motivate school kids in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Patel dances to the beats of Mandal to motivate school kids in Barwani

Patel congratulated the people of the country and the state.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet minister Premsingh Patel hoisted the National Flag at Barwani district headquarters, read the Chief Minister's message and saluted the parade on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. Cultural programmes were organised at the Police Parade Ground on the occasion. Minister inspected the parade after paying tribute to the martyrs. District panchayat president Balwant Patel, district collector Shivraj Singh Verma, SP Deepak Shukla and all officers and dignitaries were present on this occasion.

There was a lot of enthusiasm among the people regarding Republic Day. Patel also danced to the tunes of local music played by school students on the beat of Mandal during the cultural programme. Patel congratulated the people of the country and the state. During the programme, the march past was done by the Police Force, Forest Department, and Home Guard. The tableaux of the Health Department and Animal Husbandry Department were taken out showcasing their work. At the end of the programme, officers and farmers who did the best work in the district were honoured with certificates.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, four injured seriously in road accident in Barwani
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Patel dances to the beats of Mandal to motivate school kids in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Patel dances to the beats of Mandal to motivate school kids in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, four injured seriously in road accident in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, four injured seriously in road accident in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Two farmers arrested in 2022 urea loot incident in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Two farmers arrested in 2022 urea loot incident in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Excise dept seizes 72 litres liquor in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Excise dept seizes 72 litres liquor in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: In Alirajpur, Republic Day celebrated with gaiety

Madhya Pradesh: In Alirajpur, Republic Day celebrated with gaiety