Madhya Pradesh: Party is getting massive support across the country, thanks to its policies, says Vishnu Dutt Sharma

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma addressed media persons during his visit to Mundi village of by-poll-bound Khandwa parliamentary constituency. Answering media person queries at Mundi MLA’s residence, BJP chief praised both BJP-led Central and State government functioning saying that the party is getting massive support across the country thanks to its policies that enable poor and deprived to get their rights.

Garib Kalyan Yojana was implemented by the Prime Minister and the state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has going outstanding work on development for since last 15 years.

Sharma said that the party will register a victory on one Lok Sabha and three assembly by-polls in the state as they are getting good support from the voters.

Taking a dig at Congress party and party state president Kamal Nath, Sharma said that Congress is helpless in the state. Madhya Pradesh witnessed how Congress inefficiently run the government and Kamal Nath still dreamed to get back into power. He (Kamal Nath) is dreaming like Mungerilal to become chief minister again and they should be ashamed, Sharma added.

Criticising Kamal Nath government for criticizing Sambal scheme which was meant for poor people, Sharma said it’s not right.

He added that the vote bank of Congress has been divided. Both Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath are spreading false propaganda. Kamal Nath brokered in defense deals, which is playing with the security of the country.

On Congress party general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, Sharma said Priyanka (Gandhi) must introspect its own party before leveling allegations on others in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP government tried to convert this challenge into an opportunity. And the vaccine is ready in India, which will achieve the target of 100 crores before the end of this month.

Appreciated the PM and CM Housing Scheme, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Yojana and Garib Kalyan Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Yojna, 80 crore people in India are being given five kilograms of free food grains under the Prime Food Scheme and many more schemes have been implemented.

Many BJP leaders and MLAs were present on the occasion. Sharma also felicitated distinguished citizens and senior citizens on the occasion. Before the program, a garland was offered on the portraits of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and former MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:46 PM IST