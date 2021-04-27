Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen plant to be set up in Manasa with Rs 50 lakhs

Neemuch: An oxygen plant will be set up in Manasa within 15 days to provide relief to the Covid patients.

MLA Anirudh (Madhav) Maru has sanctioned Rs 25 lakhs from MLA fund for setting up the plant. While Rs 25 lakhs has been raised by various social and business organisations of the city.

The total cost of the plant is about 50 lakh rupees. At present, the demand for oxygen is highest. Patients are in dire need of oxygen.

The plant with capacity of 75 cylinders per day will be built at the Covid Centre located at Alhed Road. With the help of plant over 50 Covid patients will get oxygen directly on the beds. Once the plant is set up Kukdeshwar Rampura along with Manasa Covid Center, will also be able to launch Covid centers.

Maru has so far sanctioned over Rs 46.28 lakh for corona relief and has assured to sanction more as an when required.