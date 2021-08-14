Madhya Pradesh: Orphan children during corona pandemic to get benefit of both Prime Minister scheme and Chief Minister Scheme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The children orphaned during corona pandemic will get the benefit of the Chief Minister's covid-19 Child Service Scheme along with the Prime Minister's Cares for Children scheme of central government.

Under the PM Cares for Children scheme, the government stands with children who lost their parent because of corona pandemic. There is a provision of Rs 10,00,000 for such orphan child.

The children would get monthly financial assistance once they turn 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh would be given to the beneficiary when they turn 23.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the children will get a health insurance cover of up to Rs 5,00,00.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has started Orphans Scheme for the permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh who died due to corona and its orphans. Under this scheme, the Madhya Pradesh government will provide Rs 5000 per month to the Corona Orphans in their state.

State government announced that the children under 10 years will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school. If the child is admitted to a private school, the fees will be given from the PM cares according to the Right to Education norms.

Process of application

The collector will processed the identification of eligible children under the scheme. Application can be made directly from Citizen Login.

Application can also be made from the login of Child Welfare Committee. It is not mandatory for the beneficiary to have a death certificate for covid-19 in the scheme, but it is necessary that the collector should verify it.

Maximum 10 applications can be filled from one mobile number under Citizen Login, said the latest notice issued and shared by Rahul Gothane from Child-line, Indore.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 04:03 PM IST