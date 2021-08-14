Madhya Pradesh: Indore plans massive vaccination drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation and health department has planned to vaccinate more than 1 lakh people with the first and second dose of vaccine on August 14 as they got the stock of vaccine doses from the state.

According to Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta, they are running vaccination drives at 290 centers across the district and people can take the first and second dose of both Covishield and Covaxin.

“After achieving 100 percent vaccination for the first dose in urban areas, we have been targeting to achieve 100 percent vaccination across the district. With the help of IMC, we are also planning to vaccinate people with the second dose at the earliest,” Dr Gupta said.

He said that the department has received over 1 lakh doses from the state for running the drive and completing the vaccination at the earliest.

He also added that people can book their online slots through the Cowin portal.

“Vaccination is being done only on an online slot booking basis. Walk-in facilities will be available after 4 pm at the centers where doses would be left,” the immunization officer said.

Indore Municipal Corporation has also launched mobile vaccination units in each zone which is providing facilities of vaccination to the people at major squares of the city and also at the door steps.

Another major reason for running mobile vans is the low footfall of people at vaccination centers. As many as 18 mobile vans for vaccination are running in the city on Saturday.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:21 PM IST