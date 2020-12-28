Madhya Pradesh: Organisation’s support can lead to victory of inefficient, says Congress leader Jadon in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district): An inefficient candidate can win assembly elections if supported by the organisation whereas a capable candidate may lose due to lack of organisational support. District Congress acting president Dr Yogendra Singh Jadon stated this while addressing a convention of Congress workers here on Monday. The convention was held in view of approaching civic body elections.

District Youth Congress president Mayank Jaat, in his address, said youths will be given will also be given tickets. Jaat said Congress can win the civic body elections everywhere if party workers remain united and fight together.