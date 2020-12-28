Madhya Pradesh: Organisation’s support can lead to victory of inefficient, says Congress leader Jadon in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district): An inefficient candidate can win assembly elections if supported by the organisation whereas a capable candidate may lose due to lack of organisational support. District Congress acting president Dr Yogendra Singh Jadon stated this while addressing a convention of Congress workers here on Monday. The convention was held in view of approaching civic body elections.
District Youth Congress president Mayank Jaat, in his address, said youths will be given will also be given tickets. Jaat said Congress can win the civic body elections everywhere if party workers remain united and fight together.
The party workers at the convention pitched for their candidacy to get tickets for the civic polls. Many workers reached the venue in vehicle rallies and processions. Those who addressed the convention included Congress leader Bhav Lal Sharma, Block Congress president Ramesh Pathak, Mahila Congress president Neelam Solanki and Vijay Singh Bana.
Those present on the occasion included newly elected Ratlam district Congress president Mayank Jaat, City Congress president Sayyad Zaidi, state general secretary of National Students Union of India Ayush Rathod, Youth Congress vice president Vijay Singh Bana among others.
District president Rajesh Bharawa couldn’t attend the convention due to his mother’s demise. The function was conducted by Prakash Jangalwa and vote of thanks was proposed by Tejendra Singh Jadon.
