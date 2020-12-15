Madhya Pradesh: Opposing farm laws by political parties indicates their relations with brokers, says ex-union minister Vikram Verma in Dhar

Dhar: Former union minister and veteran BJP leader Vikram Verma said opposing farm laws by political parties indicates their relations with brokers and middlemen.
“In an agriculture based country like India, farmers have not been given a right to fix price of their produce and they depend on brokers. Now, when an effort has been made to elevate standard of living of farmers legally, Congress and other parties are protesting it. It indicates their relations with brokers,” Verma told mediapersons here on Monday evening.
He further said opposition parties have misled farmers with regard to agricultural laws so that their politics may continue. In order to dispel doubts, Verma explained the benefits of laws to the media present in detail. He said the new laws will reduce uncertainties of market as the price of produce will be determined by farmers in advance. Farmers will also be able to start agriculture-based industries and businesses after availing loan on their properties under government schemes.
As reported earlier, the BJP leaders in the state are reaching out to farmers, media to explain them the benefits of new farm laws.