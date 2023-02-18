Madhya Pradesh: One killed in bee attack during funeral in Guna

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): One killed and many others were injured as a stampede ensued when a swarm of bees attacked people during a funeral ceremony. The incident was reported at Khejrakala village in the Chanchoda-Binaganj area in Guna district on Friday afternoon.

The attack claimed the life of one person and injured several others. Four of these are critical, and two have been transported to Guna district hospital for treatment.

According to the information, Niranjan Singh Meena died in the village of Khejrakala. On Friday afternoon, mourners gathered for his funeral.

However, as soon as the people left the village for the cremation, bees swarmed in from hives on the trees and attacked them.

The bees stung them before they could understand anything. This sparked panic on the spot, and people began running everywhere to save their lives.

Injured admitted to district hospital

There's a chance the bees were buzzing because of the smoke coming out of the cone during the funeral, or for some other reason. Takhat Singh Meena Jaisingh Pura is said to be the deceased's name.

Among the seriously injured are Vikas, Pawan, Rajnarayan, Rambharosa, and others. Pawan and Vikas were taken to the Guna district hospital.

According to reports, over 200 people attended the funeral. The majority of them were stung by bees. Many injured people were treated in Chanchoda.

