Madhya Pradesh: Onam and Rakhi celebration at Jaison's Academy

Advertisement

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Onam is celebrated to honour the homecoming of a mythical king named Mahabali. He was known for being generous and kind hearted.

Onam is state festival of Kerala and it was celebrated at Jaison's Academy. Students and teachers have enjoyed the festival with traditional Onam song and cultural item like thiruvathira.

Teachers made a floral decoration in front of the school which is called Pookalam and lit the traditional lamp to welcome the King Mahabali.

The director of school Jaison Joseph greeted the teachers and gave away the message of Onam festival. Onam is the festival of happiness and joy moreover it is celebrated for communal harmony.

All the communities irrespective of caste and creed actively participate in Onam festival. School Principal Smitha Jaison presented vote of thanks.

With Onam celebration, Rakhi was also celebrated where online Rakhi making competition was held at Jasion's Academy where the students have sent their Rakhi images. Students enriched the atmosphere with poem songs and other cultural activity online.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 09:24 PM IST