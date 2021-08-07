Madhya Pradesh: ‘Oh My God 2’ may be shot in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 40-years after, a film will be shot at Mahakal Temple premises in Ujjain, if things fall in place.

According to sources, VK Modi Production House has sought permission to shoot sequences of ‘Oh My God 2’ in September. The first part of this film starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar had hit the box office in 2012.

The production house has proposed filming of scenes in and around the temple. The last film which was shot at Mahakal Temple is Rekh starrer Mangalsutra in 1981. Apart from this sequences of Jai Santoshi Mata, Sweekar Kiya Maine has been shot here in the past.