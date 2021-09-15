Madhya Pradesh: Offline classes in higher education institutions from September 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a hiatus of nearly six months, institutions of higher learning in the state are going to reopen their gates for offline classes of existing students from Wednesday. Besides classrooms, hostels, mess and library will also be reopened after a gap of one-and-a-half-year.

Students will have to reach campuses donning masks and with a certificate confirming that they have taken at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

Classes will be conducted with just 50 per cent occupancy of students. However, the staff presence should be 100 per cent.

Universities and colleges were shut following the outbreak of Covid-19 in March last year. The campuses were reopened in January this year but the same had to be shut again following the second wave of Covid-19. However, hostels, mess and libraries were not reopened in January.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat said that institutions of higher learning will start with 100 per cent staff and 50 per cent students. Only those students will be allowed to enter the campus who have taken at least one dose of vaccine. Colleges will ensure that there is social distancing among students. Apart from offline, online classes will also be held for students who are not coming to the campus.

“Basically, it’s a hybrid model of classes. Students will be called on campus on a rotational basis,” Silawat said.

Apart from classrooms, libraries and hostels will also be restarted. Hostels will start in a phased manner. In the first phase, hostels will be reopened only for students in the final year.

Technical institutions to reopen for existing students from Oct 1

All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has once again revised its academic calendar for session 2021-22.

As per new calendar, classes for existing batch of students should commence from October 1 and for freshers from October 25.

This is for the third time that AICTE had to revise its calendar owing to Covid-19 situation in the country.

The AICTE also stated that admission to technical education programmes should be would up by October 25.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 02:37 AM IST