Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Achieves Highest-Ever Annual Generation Of 422 Billion Units

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC Limited, India's premier power utility, continues to push the boundaries of efficiency and social responsibility. With an installed group capacity of 76,015 MW, NTPC Group operates 51 owned stations and 42 joint venture/subsidiary stations, encompassing a diverse mix of coal, gas, hydro, solar PV, and wind power plants.

During the financial year 2023-24, NTPC Group achieved its highest-ever annual generation of 422 billion units, marking a 6% increase from the 399 billion units generated in FY23. NTPC's standalone gross generation also rose by 5%, from 344 billion units in FY23 to 362 billion units in FY24. This impressive performance is reflected in the coal stations' Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 77.25%, significantly above the national average of 69.49%.

A standout in NTPC's portfolio is the Khargone Super Thermal Power Station, India's first ultra-supercritical power plant, boasting an installed capacity of 2x660 MW. The Khargone station has already produced 1,391 million units in the current financial year, with a PLF of 67.55% and an auxiliary power consumption of 6.78%. The plant maintains a declared capacity of 95.09% and has achieved 100% ash utilization.

NTPC's commitment to high efficiency and environmental compliance is evident across all its operations. The Khargone plant, for instance, has adopted electric cooking equipment in its canteen, guest house, and CISF barracks, and is actively engaged in intensive tree plantation drives.

Beyond power generation, NTPC is making significant strides in social responsibility through initiatives like the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM). Launched in 2018, GEM focuses on empowering and uplifting girls in the vicinity of NTPC projects and stations. The Khargone station has been a proactive participant in this initiative, conducting its GEM Workshop annually since 2022.

The GEM Workshop 2024 at Khargone includes 37 girls from various villages, providing them with uniforms, study materials, and complete residential care. Over four weeks, the girls receive training in academics, life skills, and extra-curricular activities, including a special focus on Sahaja Yoga, a meditation technique for holistic development.

The success of GEM is underscored by NTPC Khargone's sponsorship of meritorious participants' education at Bal Bharati Public School, covering all educational expenses and providing additional coaching.

NTPC's Ahilya Mahila Mandal also plays a crucial role in supporting GEM participants, ensuring their holistic development and academic success. The initiative has not only benefited individual participants but has also garnered goodwill in the surrounding communities.

As NTPC continues its journey toward being a global leader in power generation, its dual focus on technological excellence and social responsibility sets it apart.