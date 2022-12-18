Madhya Pradesh: Nine-day Shiv Mahapuran Katha starts in Sendhwa

FP Photo |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The nine-day Shiv Mahapuran Katha started in Sendhwa from Saturday and on the opening day, Giri Bapu addressed the devotees saying that a devotee is one who seeks devotion from Shiva instead of salvation. A devotee is one who remains immersed in self-bliss as Shivratna is attained only by burning in the fire of separation. Bapu further told that there are 24,000 verses in this book. Be it any religious book or idol of the deities, it should be saluted from a distance. God can be worshipped only with a blooming flower and a happy face.

Paramdham is where the story of Shivpuran takes place. Luck is made only by effort and faith in Mahadev. Shivpuran brings harmony in life and speech with discretion. It gives bhakti which is the reward of virtue. This is the practice of gentlemen. Mahadev is the only God who gives peace to the troubled heart, Bapu said. The katha will run for 9 days and bus arrangements have been made for commuting. Katha organizing committee's Rajendra Singh Raghuvanshi told that there is a separate arrangement for women and men to sit at the site, apart from this, a vehicle facility is available for the audience to come and go from different places of the city.