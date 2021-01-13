Madhya Pradesh: Night temperature drops to normal level after 12 days in Indore

Indore: With cold winds coming from north, night temperature fell by four degrees Celsius of what was recorded on Monday night.

Night temperature dropped to normal level after 12 days as it was hovering around 6-8 degrees above normal since January 1.

The meteorological department officials forecast that the temperature will drop further and the city may witness cold wave conditions. Officials said night temperature may decrease further.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was two degrees below normal while the minimum temperature on Tuesday night was 10.8 degrees Celsius, which was normal. Morning humidity was 65 per cent.

“Humidity level is not high and wind is blowing due to which dense will not occur,” a department official said.