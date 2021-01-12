Madhya Pradesh: Minimum temperature slides across state, Shajapur records highest drop of 7.2 degrees

BHOPAL: Naugaon almost froze at 3.8 degrees Celsius on Monday night. While Gwalior recorded minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius after a drop of 5 degrees, Datia recorded 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Shajapur recorded highest drop in night temperature, which was 7.2 degrees Celsius followed by Sagar, which recorded drop of 6.8 degrees Celsius. Shajapur shivered at 11.2 degrees Celsius. A sharp drop in night temperature was recorded in the state.

Bhopal recorded drop of 4.1 degrees Celsius in night temperature and settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius while Indore recorded drop of 2.9 degrees Celsius in night temperature and settled at 14.1 degrees Celsius.

Rajgarh recorded drop of 6.2 degrees Celsius while Ratlam recorded drop of 5.8 degrees Celsius. Raisen recorded drop of 4.8 degrees Celsius while Guna recorded drop of 6 degrees. It was 7.2 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded drop of 5 degrees. Tikamgarh recorded drop of 5.6 degrees Celsius.