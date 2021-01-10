Madhya Pradesh: State records sharp drop in night temperature that went down up to 3.5 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: A sharp drop in night temperature was recorded all over the state on Saturday. The minimum temperature decreased up to 3.5 degrees Celsius at some places. Light rain lashed state capital as Bhopal district recorded 4.4 mm rainfall in last 24 hours.

The meteorological department said sporadic light rain may occur in Indore and Bhopal division in next 24 hours. Drop in night temperature is also expected.

Maximum drop in night temperature has been recorded in Hoshangabad, which recorded night temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 3.4 degrees. Umaria recorded drop of 3.3 degrees Celsius in night temperature and settled at 14.5 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded drop of 2.8 degrees in night temperature and settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded drop of 1.8 degrees in night temperature and settled at 17 degrees Celsius.

Betul recorded drop of 2.7 degrees Celsius while Pachmarhi recorded drop of 1 degree Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded night temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius.

Jabalpur recorded 16 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.4 degrees in night temperature that settled at 16 degrees Celsius. Chhindwara recorded drop of 2.6 degrees Celsius.