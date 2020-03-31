Madhya Pradesh: NHAI sanctions Rs 792 crore for Indore-Ichhapur Highway

On Monday, the National Highway Authority sanctioned Rs 792.65 crore to Pathway Highway India Limited Company for a four-lane route from Dhangaon to Borgaon between Indore-Ichhapur Highway.

Media in-charge Sunil Jain said that along with the Khandwa parliamentary constituency, this route is majorly important as a route for Nimar and Malwa from the business point of view. Indore-Ichhapur is a very ancient route from Maharashtra into Madhya Pradesh. The two-lane route witnesses heavy traffic but after the end of the toll block in the recent years, the condition of this road continued to deteriorate and made way for retinal accidents due to lack of maintenance.

After the closure of the toll block, in order to save the toll from the Bombay-Agra route, the movement of large vehicles from all over the country started on this route, making it necessary to at least make it a four lane.

Member of parliament Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan actively requested the government to make this route a four lane for the past few sessions. He also conversed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central road development authority minister Nitin Gadkari about the same. Finally, the administration has deemed it a national route and sanctioned the funds for conversion.