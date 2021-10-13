Madhya Pradesh: New mandi secretary inspects grain auction, visits markets

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The newly appointed Jaora Krishi Upaj Mandi, secretary R K. Jain witnessed the auction at mandi on Monday. He has been transferred recently from Shyampura Mandi, Sehore. Jain inquired about the arrangements at Garlic and also visited the market in Arniya Pitha.

Jain after paying visits to local mandis in the region assured to make the necessary arrangements. He assured to bring required improvement in the Mandi system after the holidays as mandi will remain closed during the upcoming festivals.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Tehsil president Ramesh Dhakad brought to the notice of the new secretary the issues plaguing the local mandis. Jain has assured to take necessary steps to smoothen the Mandi system.

The secretary was accompanied by Indian Farmers Association Tehsil president Ramesh Dhakad, Mandi Board office bearers and the local officials.

Take note: Barring Saturday, Mandi to shut this week

Mandis in Jaora will remain closed from October 13 to 15 on account of Ashtami, Navami and Dussehra. The mandi will operate only on October 16 (Saturday). It will remain closed on October 19 and 20, for Eid Miladunnabi. Then it will remain closed on Bank Holiday and Sunday in upcoming weeks.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:46 AM IST