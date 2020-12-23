Madhya Pradesh: New facility introduced for patients’ attendants in Barwani district hospital, they can sleep in night shelter

Barwani: The district administration has introduced a new facility wherein attendants of patients admitted in the district hospital will be allowed to sleep in 20-bedded rain basera (night shelter), which was inaugurated on Monday. The nigh shelter is located in hospital’s premises.
District collector Shivraj Singh Verma who conducted a surprise inspection of district hospital on Monday night has issued a directive in this regard. Apart from the district hospital, he inspected the nearby women’s hospital and Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre (NRC).
Besides, he asked deputy collector Anshu Jawla to conduct a three-day inspection of district hospital’s store room and present a report on types of medicines, equipment required. Collector’s order follows complaint by paramedical staff to him that hand gloves are short in supply and they don’t get it on a regular basis.
He also asked officials to get the hospital floor cleaned with machine. While inspecting cleanliness at women’s hospital, he instructed doctors to wear white coats with their name plates on and directed other staff members to follow dress code. At NRC, he received information from mothers of underweight children about food and medicines provided to the latter.
