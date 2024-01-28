Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch Cantt Win Football Journey | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch Cantt clinched victory in the Republic Day football tournament organised at Rajendra Prasad Stadium under the municipality's initiative. The intense final match against Ahir Universal ended with Neemuch Cantt's triumph in a thrilling tiebreaker. MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, municipal president Swati Gaurav Chopra and social worker Santosh Chopra graced the event alongside other dignitaries. Highlighting Neemuch's football prowess, MLA Parihar emphasised the city's national standing in the sport. Municipal chairman Chopra reiterated the municipality's commitment to nurturing local talent, aiming for national recognition. The event showcased efforts to promote sports, including plans for future competitions. The ceremony, managed by DFA secretary Pramod Sharma, celebrated the teams' achievements, with shields and prizes distribution. Notable individuals, including weightlifting champion Yashasvi, were honoured. The stadium buzzed with spectators from neighbouring towns, underlining the region's passion for football. Prominent figures like councillors and DFA officers added grandeur to the occasion, underscoring community support for sporting endeavours.

Spirit of patriotism resonated

The Neemuch Municipality celebrated Republic Day with fervour. Led by municipal president Swati Gaurav Chopra and chief municipal officer Mahendra Vashishtha, the event witnessed the hoisting of the national flag at the municipal office premises. Dignitaries including vice president Ranjana Karan Singh Parmal, BJP Mahila Morcha district president Meena Jaiswal and social worker Santosh Chopra graced the occasion. Amidst a gathering of city luminaries, BJP and Congress councillors, the ceremony resonated with patriotic spirit. The participants extended warm wishes to all present, emphasising the significance of the day. The event served as a reminder of unity and pride in the nation's democratic ethos.

Homage paid to martyrs

The Neemuch Municipality orchestrated a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Martyr Memorial Gyan Mandir to commemorate Republic Day. President Swati Gaurav Chopra, alongside vice president Ranjana Karan Singh Parmal, CMO Mahendra Vashishtha and other dignitaries, paid homage to the martyrs. In a solemn gesture, floral wreaths were laid and garlands adorned the statues of freedom fighters and eminent figures at the memorial. The flag was unfurled amidst the presence of distinguished citizens and municipal councillors, followed by heartfelt felicitations to the attendees. The event witnessed the collective reverence of municipal officials, councillors and city elites, underscoring the community's tribute to the nation's heroes. Such ceremonies serve as poignant reminders of the sacrifices made for the country's sovereignty and inspire continued dedication to its ideals.