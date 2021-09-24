Madhya Pradesh: National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme exam on September 26

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme’ (NMMSS) exam to provide scholarships for meritorious students of classes IX to XII will be held in Indore on Sunday, September 26.

The details of the scheme can be seen on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The admit card for the same were released on Friday. Students can download by visiting the link of MP online portal: www.mponline.gov.in .

Each State and UT conducts its own test for selection of students for the award of the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship.

Due publicity is given by the State and UT regarding the test.

A student who fulfills the eligibility criteria must pass both the tests, i.e., Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) under NMMSS with at least 40 % marks in aggregate taken together for these two tests. For the SC/ST students, this cut off is 32% marks.

According to the instructions of the school education department, the awardees of scholarship will get minimum of 55% marks in Class IX and XI, and a minimum of 60% in Class X for continuance of scholarship.

The notice informed that the State Bank of India disburses the scholarship to students in their accounts through PFMS (Public Finance Management System). Hence, students can check their bank accounts for the same.

“The students of Class 9 and 10 are required to apply for the scholarship under the Pre-Matric Scholarship category whereas students of Class 11 and 12 are required to apply under the Post-Matric Scholarship category,” department official said.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:51 PM IST