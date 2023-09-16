Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Flowing 6 Meters Above The Danger Mark

FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Due to heavy rains in the upper region, a huge rise in the water level of the Narmada River is being witnessed here in the Nimar region. The gates of Bargi, Indira Sagar, and Omkareshwar Dam were opened in large numbers.

About 42,000 cusecs of water are being released from the 23 gates of Omkareshwar Dam and the turbine of the powerhouse, due to which Narmada water has reached the sanctum sanctorum of Mamleshwar Temple.

At the same time, the Narmada River is flowing 6 meters above the danger mark on the Moratakka Bridge of Navghat Khedi Barwah. Due to the continuous release of water from the dam, the water level of the Narmada River is increasing at a very fast pace.

Shankar Singh Solanki, priest of Mamleshwar Temple, said that after a long time, Goddess Narmada has come to the temple to have darshan of Mamleshwar Mahadev.

Water entered ashrams, temples, and hotels

At present, the water level in the Narmada River is increasing very fast, due to which water has reached inside the ashrams, temples, and hotels located around Narmada, while the administration, seeing this terrible form of water, has asked all the saints and sages to stay on the banks of Narmada. Residents have been instructed to remain alert. The administration is also continuously monitoring it.

Narmada River flowing 6 meters above the danger mark

The Narmada River is flowing 6 meters above the danger mark on the Mortakka Bridge of Navghat Khedi Barwah. Administrative officers, tehsildar, SDOP, and the police force are also continuously monitoring the situation.

A team of sailors is also deployed on the spot. The administration has appealed to the people to stay in their homes unless necessary due to heavy rains. He has also appealed to the people of the areas around Narmada to maintain their distance from the ghat.

Great challenge for local authorities

Sanawad: The torrential rains for the third consecutive day have created a great challenge for local authorities and the residents here in Sanawad, as more than half of the town has been inundated by rainwater. Many low-lying areas were flooded with rainwater.

On the other hand, the Bankur River, located at the southern end of the town, is in spate and is flowing one foot below the bridge.

The municipality is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all residents by providing temporary shelter and essential supplies to those affected by the flooding. Additionally, they have set up emergency response teams to monitor the situation closely and provide immediate assistance if needed.

Meanwhile, many social workers from the town came forward and extended their support to the authorities and locals by providing them with necessary items including food packets and drinking water.

