Madhya Pradesh: Muslim shopkeeper in Dewas threatened for selling firecrackers with an image of God, goddess

A Muslim shopkeeper in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh have been threatened for stocking and selling firecrackers named after Hindu gods and goddesses.

Videos of men, some of them wearing saffron gamcha, are seen threatening the shopkeeper of dire consequences if he is caught selling any firecracker with the package of images of god and goddess.

The owner of the shop claims that the crackers were packed way before and they have no control over it. He, scared of the threats and consequences, pleads the men not to be angry and promises to do as they say.

In one video, the thug gang is seen warning the Muslim shopkeeper, saying, “If we find even one Lakshmi bomb or Ganesh bomb being sold from the shop, things may take a bad turn.”

Before the men leave, one refers to the cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad by a French publication, which has triggered controversy worldwide. "One cartoon is made and so much fuss happens. We are also not immune (to disrespecting religious faith). During NRC protests Muslim shops were forced to shut . This is the truth. If you are against the nation, we are against you," he says.

Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh also re-tweeted one video of the incident, where the gang of men, with a saffron scarf around their neck, is seen arguing with an elderly shopkeeper and warning to burn his shop if he sells any such firecracker.

Demanding legal action against such gang, Digvijaya Singh raised the issue and requested the administration to take the matter into serious consideration.

The state government has banned sale of Chinese and other foreign firecrackers. Besides the sale Chinese firecrackers, their use has also been disallowed.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting on law and order on Wednesday. Action will be taken under the Explosives Act against those selling Chinese crackers, Chouhan said. One can be imprisoned for two years for violating the Act. Chinese firecrackers should neither be stored nor sold nor be used, Chouhan said.

On Wednesday, the CM banned the firecrackers carrying the images of gods or goddesses.