Indore

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:17 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Mridula Bajpai is new Chief Commissioner of Income Tax of Indore region

Current CCIT Gunjan Prashad transferred to Mumbai. Principal commissioner Shelly Jindal promoted to CCIT and transferredto Mumbai.
Staff Reporter
Mridula Bajpai |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Major administrative changes were witnessed in the office of chief commissioner of Income Tax, Indore region. Mridula Bajpai has been appointed as the new chief commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT) Indore region. Current CCTI Gunjan Prashad has been transferred to Mumbai.

1988 batch officer of Indian Revenue Service Mridula Bajpai is currently principal commissioner of Income Tax (PCIT) in Bhopal region. She holds a master's degree and PhD in English Literature. Besides having
in-depth knowledge of income tax, she is found of writing also. She has five novels to her credit, four in Hindi and one in English. ‘A Handful of Purple Sky’ is her latest work in English. It was released virtually a few months ago by Club Literati, Bhopal, and Amaryllis. Official sources informed that she will join the duty here on December 6.

PCIT Shelly Jindal (left) was given a farewell after his promotion to CCIT Mumbai by additional director of Investigation Wing SP Meena (centre) at Income Tax office on Friday.

IRS officer of 1988 batch principal commissioner of Income Tax (PCIT) Shelly Jindal was relieved from here on Friday. Additional director of Investigation Wing SP Meena gave him farewell. 1988 batch IRS officer
Jindal is known for his holistic approach of working and as a team leader.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:17 AM IST
