Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE to hold a special examination for students of class 12 from August 17 to 21; Checkout timetable and full details

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination will hold a special examination for the students of class 12 from August 17 to 21. The examination will be conducted for those students, who could not attempt the examination earlier due to COVID-19 outspread.

The time-table for the same was released on Friday. As per the timetable, 6 examinations will be conducted on August 17. Another 6 examinations on August 19 and three pending examinations on August 21.

MPBSE issued orders for conducting the special examination with requisite precautions to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The time for examinations will be from 11 am to 2 pm.

Time Table

Date & Day Subjects

17th August 2020 - Monday

1. Chemistry

2. History of Indian Art

3. Elements of Science

4. Business Economics

5. Animal Husbandry / Milk Trade / Poultry Farming & Fisheries

6. Geography

19th August 2020 - Wednesday

1. Biology

2. Still Life & Design

3. Anatomy, Physiology and Health

4. Book-keeping & Accountancy

5. Crop Production & Horticulture

6. Economics

21st August 2020 - Friday

1. Political Science

2. Higher Mathematics

3. Drawing & Design

Two rounds of examinations

Class 12 examination of MPBSE had started from March 2, 2020, this year. However, the examinations were postponed halfway due to COVID-19 outspread.

The remaining papers of the postponed examination were completed in two shifts. The postponed exams were conducted from June 9 to June 16.

Class 12 exam results were declared on Monday, July 27, 2020. The overall passing percentage was 68.81 per cent. As per basic comparison, the test result had dropped 3.56 per cent over the previous year.

250 applications for special examination

Many students could not appear in the exams due to corona crisis during the second round of MPBSE examination. Hence, a special examination is being conducted for them.

This exam will start on 17 August. So far, 250 students have applied for the exam in the state. “Students who were not able to participate in the examination due to corona getting infected, family infection or being in the container area or differently-abled students are being given a chance,” MPBSE divisional officer Deven Sonwani said.

He added that in Indore, about 40 applications have been received for the special examination.

Corona prevention protocols for special examinations

As per the latest update, the special exams planned by the MPBSE will be held for Class 12 students amid strict protocols to ensure the safety of the students appearing for the exam as well as of teachers and staff members on duty.

To ensure this, all students would be required to wear face masks and cover their face during their time at the examination centre.

· Exam Centres are to be sanitized every day as per the examination schedule.

· Sanitizer, hand-soap and water will be arranged at each exam centre.

· Social distancing guidelines will be followed strictly at all exam centres with alternate seating arrangements made to ensure proper distancing between students.

· Facility for thermal screening will be arranged at the exam centre and if a student is found to have a fever, then appropriate action will be taken.