Madhya Pradesh: MP Gajendra Singh Patel to donate Rs 12 lakh for development work in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): MP Gajendra Singh Patel on Tuesday announced to donate Rs 12 lakh from his MP fund for development of the town. Under which, renovation and facelift of three social and religious places would take place.

Sharing information, BJP spokesperson Sunil Agrawal said that with the aim to preserve religious and cultural institutions, the MP has announced to donate Rs 12 lakh for renovation of three institutions under Senghwa Municipal Council.

Rs 5 Lakh was announced for renovation and construction of additional building at Khatu-Shyam Temple located at Malhar Bagh (ward no 4). Similarly, Rs 5 Lakh was announced for the facelift of Marwari Brahman Society Manglik Bhawan situated on Niwali road (ward no 8). Rs 2 Lakh was announced for construction of a gymnasium near Moti Bagh Jalaram Temple (ward no 16).

Municipal council CMO Kamlesh Patidar has prepared an outline of these projects and sought technical approval. The letter was sent to district planning officer, Barwani for further approval.

Girwar Sharma, president of Marwari Brahmin Samaj, has extended gratitude to the MP for financial assistance. Upon receiving the letter, municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav instructed municipal assistant engineer Rajesh Mishra and Sachin Alune for site inspection.

