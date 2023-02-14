Madhya Pradesh: Mortal remains of Army Jawan Shivpal Singh Rathore consign to holy flames in Dewas | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The mortal remains of Army Jawan Shivpal Singh Rathore were consigned to holy flames with full state honour at his native village Sarola in Dewas district on Tuesday afternoon. Rathore died at the Army Hospital in Delhi while undergoing treatment there on Monday morning.

Rathore joined the Army in March 2020 and was posted in the Mechanical Wing of the Army. Presently, he was posted in Mathura.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, about five days ago, while on duty, he suddenly felt dizzy and fell unconscious. He was taken to a hospital in Meerut, from where he was referred to Delhi in critical condition. He had been on a ventilator in Delhi since then.

Mortal remains of Rathore were brought to his native village by ambulance. A large number of villagers paid floral tribute to him.

Whole village throngs to pay tributes

As soon as Shivpal's body was brought to Sarola, the whole village thronged to pay tributes. Villagers and schoolchildren stood on the side of the road carrying the tri-colour in their hands and tears in their eyes. Fireworks were also done in his honour during the funeral. Also, before the last rites, the Army contingent from Mhow gave a condolence salute.

Rathore’s maternal uncle, Nagusinh Shaktawat, told that Shivpal's family hails from Jethal village of Ujjain district and they had shifted to Dewas about 20 years ago. Now the family lives in Mangalmurti Nagar in the city. Apart from parents, there are two sisters in the family. Both sisters are married.

Shivpal got married about nine months ago, in May last year, and his mother and wife were informed about Shivpal's death only on Tuesday morning.

Failed five times, got selected in 6th attempt

Shivpal’s father Popsingh Rathore informed that he always wanted to join the Army. Shivpal said that he would either join the army or work as a porter, but would never do a job. After failing five times in his attempts, Shivpal got selected for the 6th time. After this, he went to Odisha for training for six months. From there he got further postings.

On receiving information about Shivpal's health deteriorating three days ago, his father reached Delhi along with another ex-serviceman. Since then he was there.

After his death on Monday morning, information was given to his maternal uncles Nagusinh and Jaipalsinh Shaktawat, residents of Sarola. After completion of necessary action at Delhi's Regiment Air Defense Army Hospital, the father and others left for Dewas with the mortal remains.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: District Hospital team conducts surprise inspection of Mandleshwar CHC

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)