Madhya Pradesh: Mom turns teacher as homeschooling is C-trend, eight lakh to be deprived of primary education

Indore: Due to second and until now, the most dangerous wave of corona, this year about eight lakh children of the state will be deprived of primary education.
These students will miss out on primary education admissions in nursery and kindergarten in more than 40 thousand private schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.
As per orders, there will be no admission in nursery and KG classes in the state. Last year also, due to corona, private and government schools could not be opened for class 1 to class 8 due to coronavirus outbreak.
In such a situation, there were no admissions and no admission process was started in private and government schools. The school is less likely to open this year as well.
Usually, admissions are processed and accepted for students in the private schools as per the offline process and norms of MPBSE.
Hence, the admission process will not be started due to non-opening of school this time.
MP Private School Owners Association has demanded that even last year, there was no admission of children in the nursery. “This time too, the school is closed due to Corona. For this reason, the admission process should be continued even in the middle session,” association representative Gopal Soni said.
Admissions not taken up due to uncertainty
Some schools started the offline admission process in January-February. After February, Corona cases began to rise and schools were closed due to the lockdown.
In such a situation, the admission process was started by opening an online portal in these schools, but most parents did not register their child.
There has been a state of uncertainty looming on admissions due to coronavirus.
The first apprehension is whether or not the schools will look ahead in view of the present situation of Corona. Apart from this, seats are vacant this year due to the hefty fees of some schools.
“If there is relief from Corona, then these eight lakh children of the state should be given admission in the middle session only, so that they can join primary education,” Soni said.
Homeschooling: the new way to educate?
With barely any possibility of sending their kids to schools for kindergarten, most parents have no other option but to home school their children.
“We are not qualified teachers but we have learned the basics and well and it seems that kids are now able to understand and learn at home!” Jiya Bhatia, a homemaker, said.
She added that initially, it was a struggle to teach her 3-year-old last year, but it’s getting better. “It takes time for child to accept the loving mother as a strict teacher at times, but it can be worked out with tactic and strategy,” Lavina Gujral, a primary teacher, said.
She added that for home schooling, most parents must begin with traditional setting in which the children are taught conventional subjects (Maths, History, Grammar etc.) along with some additional ones based on the child's interest within a structured schedule created by them.
