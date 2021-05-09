Madhya Pradesh: Mom turns teacher as homeschooling is C-trend, eight lakh to be deprived of primary education

Indore: Due to second and until now, the most dangerous wave of corona, this year about eight lakh children of the state will be deprived of primary education.

These students will miss out on primary education admissions in nursery and kindergarten in more than 40 thousand private schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

As per orders, there will be no admission in nursery and KG classes in the state. Last year also, due to corona, private and government schools could not be opened for class 1 to class 8 due to coronavirus outbreak.

In such a situation, there were no admissions and no admission process was started in private and government schools. The school is less likely to open this year as well.

Usually, admissions are processed and accepted for students in the private schools as per the offline process and norms of MPBSE.