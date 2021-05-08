Got responsibility during IPL, utilised it well, says Indore's pacer Avesh Khan

New Delhi/Indore: Pace bowler Avesh Khan, who has been included as stand-by in the India squad for the Test tour of England and will travel with the team, says his performance in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) has provided him a lot of confidence.



"I played all the matches [for Delhi Capitals] this time, so I was definitely feeling very confident. I bowled very well. The team also won matches. We were at the top of the table so I was feeling very confident," Khan, who picked 14 wickets in eight matches, told IANS.



Khan was second, along with Chris Morris, in the race for Purple Cap, awarded to the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. The IPL was, however, postponed at the halfway stage after the IPL bio-bubble burst and four teams were impacted by Coronavirus.



"I got responsibility and I utilised it very well. I bowled at every stage – with the new ball, middle-overs and death overs. The team's coaches and captain gave me lot of confidence so whatever situation I got I did really well every time," said Avesh.