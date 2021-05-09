Madhya Pradesh: Facing hair fall problem? Use curry leaves and rice water, cite hair expert Jatin Soni

He suggested that during lockdown period, we don't have to go somewhere out, so make the best of this time and start oiling your hair a minimum twice of week. Remember to wash your hair before oiling and apply warm oil, he added.

“Patients who are infected with covid-19 need a gentle head massage, because due to infection their blood circulation slows down,” Soni said. So, there are higher chances of more hair fall.

“Vitamin C helps to increase the absorption of iron, eating foods such as kiwis, oranges, strawberries and blueberries will contribute to this,” Soni said.

He suggested that use of hair masks as it delivers proper hydration to the deepest layer of our hair and ensures to keep it healthy, manageable, and frizz-free.