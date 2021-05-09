Madhya Pradesh: Facing hair fall problem? Use curry leaves and rice water, cite hair expert Jatin Soni

Indore: People suffering from coronavirus often face problems of hair-fall, itchiness and others. Stating this, hair expert Jatin Soni addressed a free webinar on social media suggesting ways to feel good about self and keep our head and hair healthy.
“A lot of people don’t prefer doing hair wash frequently, but remember to wash your hair twice every week to ensure mental and physical health,” Soni said.
He suggested that during lockdown period, we don't have to go somewhere out, so make the best of this time and start oiling your hair a minimum twice of week. Remember to wash your hair before oiling and apply warm oil, he added.
“Patients who are infected with covid-19 need a gentle head massage, because due to infection their blood circulation slows down,” Soni said. So, there are higher chances of more hair fall.
“Vitamin C helps to increase the absorption of iron, eating foods such as kiwis, oranges, strawberries and blueberries will contribute to this,” Soni said.
He suggested that use of hair masks as it delivers proper hydration to the deepest layer of our hair and ensures to keep it healthy, manageable, and frizz-free.
Hair fall treatments:
Curry Leaves
Method:
-Grind 5-7 curry leaves to a paste.
-Mix the paste with 3-4 tbsp yogurt.
-Massage it gently into the scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off. (Once in week)
Rice water
Rice water has many of the vitamins and minerals, which are contained in rice. Use of rice water in hair mask can provide the following essentials:
· Amino acids
· B vitamins
· Vitamin E
· Minerals
Use Apple Cider Vinegar hair mask for Shiny hair
· Stimulates the scalp
· Decrease the dandruff
· Unclog hair follicles
· Decrease residue
· Excess shedding of hair loss
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)