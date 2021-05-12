Madhya Pradesh: MLA in Sanawad applauds MPVK for donating oxygen cylinders to corona patients

Sanawad: MLA Sachin Birla on Tuesday inspected the Manavta Pranvayu Vitran Kendra (MPVK) providing free oxygen to the serious corona patients.

MLA Birla appreciated the gesture of Centre directors Mushtaq Malik, Rashid Chouhan, Rasheed Zoya, Vishal Yadav and Samiullah Shaikh.

Social worker Shyam Maheshwari has made his shops available for free distribution of oxygen cylinders at Triangle Chowk.

Birla also donated Rs 5,000 to the centre. He said, during the corona epidemic, the centre has distributed about 525 oxygen cylinders free of cost to the corona patients, which is highly appreciable.

Similarly, Mohammed Imtiaz Khatri, a social worker from Mundi, has provided 40 empty oxygen cylinders to the centre.

Social workers Noushad Malik, Shailendra Singh Tomar, Dilip Rathore, Santosh Jadham, Rajesh Birole and others were.