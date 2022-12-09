e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Minor girl tries to commit suicide by jumping from gurdwara roof in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl tries to commit suicide by jumping from gurdwara roof in Indore

The condition of the girl is serious and undergoing treatment

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl attempted suicide by jumping from the roof of a gurudwara located in Rajwada here on Friday.

Reports say the girl was saved and was rushed to a private hospital where the condition of the girl is said to be serious.

Pandharinath police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

More details awaited...

Read Also
Indore: School, college girls learn tips for self-defence
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Indore civic body plans to issue green bonds to raise Rs 250 cr for solar power...

Madhya Pradesh: Indore civic body plans to issue green bonds to raise Rs 250 cr for solar power...

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl tries to commit suicide by jumping from gurdwara roof in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl tries to commit suicide by jumping from gurdwara roof in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: MLA’s plaint found true employment assistant terminated in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: MLA’s plaint found true employment assistant terminated in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Woman run over by train, toddler son dies after fall near railway track in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Woman run over by train, toddler son dies after fall near railway track in Guna

Indore MGM Ragging Case: 11 students face heat; suspended for 3 months, expelled from hostel

Indore MGM Ragging Case: 11 students face heat; suspended for 3 months, expelled from hostel