Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl accuses boy of sexual harassment, hiding identity

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl from Dalit community has filed a police complaint accusing her boyfriend of sexually exploiting her by concealing his religious identity.

She approached Nalkheda police on Tuesday alleging that accused Rajesh Sharma alias Firoz has been abusing her over an year on pretext of marriage. Complainant alleged that she accompanied the alleged accused and another person on their motorcycle on Monday at around 8.30 pm.

While they were on their way to Padana village, someone called her boyfriend addressed him with his ‘real’ name. So, she questioned him about his identity and asked him to drop her at her residence.

She alleged that the duo attempted to outrage her modesty. They broke her mobile phone, she added. Passersby rescued her and on seeing people approaching them, the duo fled from the spot, alleged the girl.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, who took her to the local police station.

Alleged accused and his aide have been booked under different sections of IPC, POCSO and Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021. The accused are still on the run.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 01:23 AM IST