Madhya Pradesh: Gym trainer rapes Nursing student in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gym train allegedly raped a nursing student after making her unconscious with spiking samosa in Bhopal, police sources said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a rented accommodation in the Misrod area on October 9. It came to light on Wednesday after the girl approached Misrod police and lodged a case against the accused.

The girl, a first year nursing student at a private college, told the police that she was ill after the incident, therefore she could not lodge the complaint.

The girl, in her complaint to police, said she had met the accused Arvind Ahirwar through a social media site. The duo fell into love and started meeting each other.

The accused, who works as gym trainer, was also frequently visiting to girl’s rented accommodation in Misrod.

On September 9, he brought Samosas. She fell conscious after eating Samosas. Then, the accused raped her. After some time, she regained consciousness and figured out as to what the accused had done with her.

The accused, who was present at the scene, threatened the girl with dire consequences if she would report the incident to police.

The police said that a case had been registered against the accused and efforts were on to nab him.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:32 PM IST