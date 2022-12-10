Madhya Pradesh: Membership drive of Original Press Club to start from Dec 15 in Ujjain

A meeting of the Society for Original Press Club of Ujjain in progress on Friday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Society for Original Press Club, Ujjain formed by the actual and working media personnel will fully start working from January 1, 2023. The membership drive of the club will start from December 15 and for this educational qualification, professional experience and recommendation of the head of the institution will be mandatory.

A meeting of the office bearers of Original Press Club was held on Friday. After the meeting, Club president Arjun Singh Chandel said that with the construction of Shri Mahakal Lok and the growth of the city many issues need to be raised effectively and the club will be an effective medium to raise such issues. He clarified that only those persons will be made members who are not members of any other similar society.