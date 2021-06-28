Madhya Pradesh: Meeting held in Dhar to explore ways for road safety, decrease accidents

Dhar: On Monday, under the chairmanship of Collector Alok Kumar Singh, a meeting was organised in which discussion about ways to save people from road accidents, implementation of road safety laws, educating people about road safety and post-accident treatment was held.

It was informed in the meeting that 14 places in the district have been marked as black spots. Collector Singh said, ìAlong with this, work should be done at other critical places of the district under the project, so that those roads become better.î

Under this project, work will be done in Badnawar, Sardarpur, Dhamnod, Manawar, Kukshi and Dharampuri. Along with this, a control command centre was also made for a smart traffic system.

There is a need for community health system to prevent accidents and provide prompt assistance. It may be noted that Pricewater House Coopers Pvt Ltd has been appointed by Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority to provide consultancy services for conducting Community Participatory Road Safety Programme.

There will be studies on various aspects of road safety such as road safety awareness and education, engineering interventions, post-accident care and emergency service from key stakeholders in the district.

MPRRDA, MPPWD, Police Department, Health Department, Education Department, State Crime Record Bureau and Transport Department will analyse the data to draw conclusions about the road safety issues and concepts in the district.