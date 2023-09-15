Madhya Pradesh: Meena Community Demands Tribal Status In Sanwer

FP Photo

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted to the tehsildar addressed to the Union Home Minister to declare the Meena community as tribal.

Amid the nearing of elections in the state a new memorandum has been given addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by district president of Meena Social Service Organisation Satyanarayan Meena and other members. Meena said that currently memorandums are being sent at the state level.

The caste of Meena community is one of the caste which has been residing in Madhya Pradesh since before Independence, and it is the only caste which has separate reservation in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, Meena community has been included in the backward class. Whereas in Rajasthan and other states, Meena community has been included in the tribal group. In almost all the states except Madhya Pradesh, Meena community has been placed among the tribals. District president Meena said that 45 lakh people of Meena community reside in Madhya Pradesh. He also said that the marriages of our boys and girls take place in the Meena community of Rajasthan and other states.

On this occasion, Meena Social Service Organisation Indore district president Shri Satyanarayan Meena Balaria, vice president Ramesh Chandra Dhanawat, and others were present.

