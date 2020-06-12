Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur municipality budget approved

Mandsaur: A meeting of Mandsaur municipality to discuss the budget for the financial year 2020-21 was held on Thursday. An amount of Rs 297 crore was approved by council members. The meeting was conducted with full precautions and social distancing was followed.

Municipal chairman Ram Kotwani presented the budget for the first time during his tenure. The council has estimated an expenditure of Rs 297.50 crore and income of Rs 297.58 crore. The council has estimated savings worth Rs 8.29 lakh. Finance committee chairperson Rekha Soni said that part of said budget shall be sent on beautification of picnic spots and widening of major roads in Mandsaur.

The council shall also focus on promoting fitness with the construction of open gyms across the city and has also set a justified amount for organisation of sports events throughout the year. A fair amount has as well been sanctioned for the sewerage scheme. Council president Kotwani focused on improving the drinking water distribution scheme.

Council vice-president Sunil Jain Mahabali, chief municipal officer Savita Pradhan, public works department head Nirant Bagga, councillors Yashwant Bhawsar and Ranjana Patil and other members attended the meeting.