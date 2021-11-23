Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur Municipality bags first spot in Prerak Dauur Samman in Ujjain Division

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur Municipality has bagged first place among municipalities of the entire Ujjain Division in the recently added new category of awards ‘Prerak Dauur Samman’, conducted under the Swachha Sarveshan Survey 2021, the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey.

Chief Municipal Officer of Mandsaur Municipality Administration Prem Kumar Suman said that Mandsaur Municipality bagged first place among various municipal corporations of Ujjain division including, Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam Municipal Corporation.

It has secured 7th rank in Swacchta Survey in the entire state due to its innovative efforts in waste management and recycling along with public participation and public awareness campaign round the year.

She also expressed gratitude towards sanitation workers and employees for their dedication and perseverance and commitment to working round the year for the noble cause. Out of 6,000 marks, Mandsaur has secured 3,658 marks, with 63rd rank at the national level, has secured an impressive place among the top 100 cities in the Swachhta Survey.

Recently a new category of awards titled ‘Prerak Dauur Samman’ has been announced as part of Swachh Survekshan 2021, which is a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:46 AM IST