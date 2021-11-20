Madhya Pradesh: Man searching for missing wife ends life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly committed suicide by consuming toilet cleaner at his residence in Dwarkapuri area on Friday. It is said that his wife was missing for four days and he was searching for her. He had also reached the police station but the police refused to file a missing complaint as he was drunk.

According to Dwarkapuri police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Ritesh Singh (31), a resident of Suryadev Nagar. He was rushed to the hospital after he consumed toilet cleaner but he couldn’t be saved.

His elder brother told the media persons that Ritesh’s wife was missing for four days and he was searching for her. He consumed liquor and reached the police station to lodge a missing report of his wife but the police refused to lodge the report as Ritesh was drunk. The police had told him to reach the police station the next day in a sober state. According to his brother, Ritesh reached home and he consumed toilet cleaner. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police are taking the statement of his family members to know the exact reason for his suicide.

MAN HANGS SELF

In another incident, an elderly person named Santosh reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in Chhatripura area. The police are investigating the case to ascertain the reason for his suicide.

