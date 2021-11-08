Madhya Pradesh: Man fakes his death to claim Rs 1 cr insurance; arrested

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old man here in Madhya Pradesh allegedly faked his death and used forged documents to claim an insurance of Rs one crore, police officials said on Monday.

The police on Sunday arrested the accused, Abdul Hanif, and a doctor who had made a fake document of Hanif's death, they said.

A case was also registered against Hanif's wife and son, who had applied for the claim, following a complaint by the insurance company, an official said.

Hanif had taken an insurance cover worth Rs one crore through online mode from a company in September 2019, Kotwali police station in-charge Umrao Singh said.

After depositing two monthly instalments, his son Iqbal had got the death certificate from local civic body on the basis of documents signed by one Dr Shakir Mansoori, he said.

After obtaining the certificate, Hanif's wife Rehana had applied for the insurance claim worth Rs one crore.

However, officials of the insurance company got suspicious and examined the documents, Singh said.

The insurance company filed a complaint in this connection with Dewas police in early 2020.

The police subsequently started an investigation and recently found Hanif alive, the official said.

On Sunday, Hanif and the doctor, who claimed to be having a degree in Unani medicine, were arrested while efforts were on to trace Hanif's absconding wife and son, he said.

A case was registered against the four accused on charges of forgery, the official said.

The doctor's degree was also under scrutiny, he added.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:12 PM IST