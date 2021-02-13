Madhya Pradesh: Man ‘dead in encounter’ gets 7-yr rigorous imprisonment

Neemuch: A man who was declared 'dead’ in a police encounter has been sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment by district and session judge Neemuch Hridesh.

While giving information, public prosecutor Manish Joshi said that in 2009 the accused Bansilal Gurjar was declared ‘dead’ in a police encounter.

But people suspected that his encounter was fake. Meanwhile, an accused Ghanshyam Dhakad was arrested in a case on September 25, 2011 and he revealed to the police that he was residing with Bansilal Gurjar while absconding after the crime.

The police then acted on the information given by Dhakad and arrested Bansilal Gurjar from Ujjain on November 20, 2011.

Police found his voter ID and driving license bearing his photograph but with a changed name— Shiva Gurjar. A case was registered against him in Neemuch Cantt police station under relevant sections. After a probe, a charge sheet was submitted in the court.

The prosecution proved that he managed to declare himself dead and to hide his identity, made fake documents. He has been fined Rs 1,000 for making fake documents.