Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for cricket betting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch raided a place and arrested a man for operating a cricket satta racket in Rajendra Nagar area Monday. The man told the police that he got involved in satta racket after suffering loss in the share market.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch accompanied by Rajendra Nagar police reached Awasa Township and arrested a man named Manish Cholani while he was operating cricket satta on the terrace.

The police seized a laptop, 3 mobile phones, Rs 7,000 and the accounts of betting slips. The accused allegedly told the police that he used to bet with the help of Shankar and Dilip from Mumbai. He had made a loss in the share market after which he started cricket satta.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Narsinghrunda in Jhabua is first fully vaccinated village in state

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:58 AM IST