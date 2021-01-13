Madhya Pradesh: Man arranges wedding of widow daughter-in-law in Kukshi in Dhar district

Kukshi (Dhar district): Local resident Babulal Rathod has set an example by arranging the wedding of his daughter-in-law recently. His son had died in 2018.

The wedding of Maya Rathod and Khargone resident Dilip Rathod was organised at Ganesh temple here recently under Mukhyamantri Kalyani Vivah Sahayta Yojana in which municipal council president Mukam Singh Kirade blessed nine couples. After the wedding, Rathod couple along with their relatives visited Kukshi city council and thanked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the scheme.

Dinesh Rathod said scheme has brought happiness in the family, which will promote its business with the help of amount they received under it. The beneficiaries thanked city council vice-president Lokesh Sardar, chief municipal officer Kailash Karma and BJP secretary Satyendra Mishra.