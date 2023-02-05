Madhya Pradesh: Maharaj Puar inaugurates EV expo in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The titular and 10th Maharaja of Dewas Vikram Singh Rao Puar inaugurated the three-day electric vehicle (EV) expo at Sayaji Dwar in Dewas on Friday. Mayor Geeta Agarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, MLA and mayor's representative Durgesh Agarwal, collector Rishav Gupta and commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan also accompanied him.

The expo is being conducted by the municipal corporation under National Clean Air Programme to enhance the quality of air in Dewas. Electric vehicle dealers from Indore-Dewas are displaying their vehicles in the exhibition. Notably, driving an electric vehicle can help reduce the carbon footprint because of zero tailpipe emission.

Brands including Ather Energy, TSM Engineering Private Limited, Star Global Bhopal, SJ Electric Vehicles Indore, Tata Motors, E Cycle World, Piaggio Electric Auto-Indore, Atul Auto Limited- Dewas, Mahindra Motors, Shubh Mandhan Auto Pvt Ltd and others will display their EVs till today. Mayor’s representative Durgesh Aggarwal motivated all the residents of Dewas to buy electric vehicles as an alternative to the conventional ones.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)