Madhya Pradesh: Maha Shivratri preparations discussed in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of Dev Sthan Prabandhak Samiti of Bilawali Temple was chaired by MLA and mayor representative Durgesh Agarwal on Wednesday, regarding the preparation of Maha Shivratri.

Agarwal directed the samiti secretary SDM Pradeep Soni, traffic DSP Kiran Sharma, MiC Member Jitendra Makwana, ward councillors and officers of all the concerned departments to maintain discipline during the Maha Shivratri celebration programme at Bilawali Temple. Discussions were held on cleanliness, lighting, parking arrangements, drinking water, tent, barricades and others. Instructions were given to the public works department regarding arrangements for barricades and repair work Similarly, the Police Department was ordered to manage the parking and traffic at the temple.

On this occasion, corporation assistant engineer Jagdish Verma, Saurabh Tripathi, health officer Jitendra Sisodia, public works department SDO Dilip Malviya, Jeevan Rawat, Girjesh Sharma, Munnalal Jaiswal, Vipul Agarwal, Virendra Suryavanshi, engineer AK Gupta and others were also present.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Mayor felicitates participants of Shankargarh Hills Fest in Dewas

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)