Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta police caught patwari of Sardarpur red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000

Sardarpur: Indore Lokayukta police team on Thursday caught one patwari posted at Rajoda village of Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. The arrested patwari was identified as Mohammed Rafique Khan, 47, posted at Rajoda village.

On Tuesday, a complainant Prakash Sirvi from Rajoda village lodged his complaint with Indore Lokayukta. In his application, the complainant claimed that patwari is demanding a bribe of Rs four lakh for the transfer of his deceased father’s land to his mother and five of her son, including one of him. After confirming Sirvi’s acquisition, the Lokayukta team laid a trap at Patwari’s government office and trapped him red-handed with a bribe of Rs 50,000.

He was booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) 2018, informed deputy superintendent of police (Lokayukta) Anand Yadav.