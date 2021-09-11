Madhya Pradesh: Life of Rewas Devda a living hell without road

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesdh): The life of villagers of Rewas Devda has been turned into a hell as for over 7 years the 700 meters long road connecting the village is in tatters. The village is located about 12 km away from Mandsaur.

This road serves as the main road for commuters in Revas Devda. The villagers have to pass through this route every day, while this path also leads to the Shri Khedapati Ichhapurna Hanuman temple, where hundreds of devotees visit every day. To pass this route, the drivers have to drag their vehicles on foot. Accidents have happened here many times and many villagers have been injured due to the accidents caused by dilapidated road.

In the rain, the conditions become worse but neither the public representatives nor the officials concerned seems to care two hoots about the plight of the villagers.

Villagers: Dashrath Sharma, Lakhan Kumawat, Ramnarayan Chapola, Pujari Murlidas Bairagi among others residents of village's Sundarkand committee told that in order to get the road repaired, a complaint has also been made to the CM Helpline including MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, district collector, district panchayat CEO, district CEO and gram panchayat secretary. But till now no action has been taken by anyone.

They also submitted a memorandum to the BDO on Friday, demanding that make road be laid, to no avail.

At the same time, the villagers said that if the said road is not repaired this month, then the villagers will be forced to stage a sit-in and will also do chakka-jam for which all the responsibility will be of the government, administration and public representatives.

