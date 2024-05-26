Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Spotted Near Farm In Dhar, Search Operation Underway | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was spotted near a farm in Kakalpura village under the Dhar forest range near Nalcha on Sunday morning, creating panic and fear among the residents and the authorities. Upon sighting the big cat, the villagers grazing their cattle nearby ran away with their cattle. The leopard might have entered the farm looking for prey or a place to hide.

Residents surrounding the farm scaled up trees to observe the leopard's movements. Within moments, a sizable crowd gathered, eager to witness the spectacle and assist in the efforts to locate the leopard. Nalcha forest area deputy ranger Mohan Solanki said a leopard was sighted around the agricultural farm, believing farm owners.

As per farm owner Lokesh Mukati, he sighted a large and healthy leopard while milking his cow and alerted the forest department, who rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to locate and capture the leopard. The operation continued till late night, but the leopard could not be traced.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure community safety amid the wildlife encounter. Top of Form The leopard could have been attracted by the presence of dogs, pigs or other domestic animals in the farm area, which could serve as easy prey for the hungry and thirsty animals. The leopard could pose a threat to the lives and property of the residents, especially at night, when the animal is more active and the visibility is low. The residents are urged to cooperate and coordinate with the authorities, and follow their instructions and advice.